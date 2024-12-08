Sam Montembeault News: Gives up four goals Saturday

Montembeault stopped 31 of 35 shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Capitals.

Montembeault was coming off back-to-back wins and posted a shutout in the 3-0 win over the Predators on Thursday, but he wasn't able to keep that streak alive after conceding four unanswered goals between the second and third periods. The 28-year-old netminder has been playing well in recent weeks, going 5-4-1 with a 2.23 GAA and a .924 save percentage across his last 10 starts.