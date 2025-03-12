Fantasy Hockey
Sam Montembeault headshot

Sam Montembeault News: Gives up two goals Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 12, 2025 at 11:06am

Montembeault stopped 29 of 31 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Canucks.

Montembeault hasn't lost in regulation in any of his past six starts, going 5-0-1 with a 2.11 GAA and an excellent .924 save percentage over that span. He's not allowed more than three goals in any appearance over that stretch, but since the Canadiens are set to take on the Kraken on Wednesday in the second leg of a back-to-back set, the 28-year-old will receive the night off with Jakub Dobes set to start.

