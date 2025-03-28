Sam Montembeault News: Guarding goal Friday
Montembeault will defend the road net in Carolina on Friday, per Patrick Friolet of RDS.ca.
Montembeault was pulled in his last start after allowing five goals on 32 shots in a 6-1 loss to the Blues on Tuesday. Montembeault is 25-22-6 with four shutouts, a 2.93 GAA and an .898 save percentage across 53 outings in 2024-25. The Hurricanes are generating 3.21 goals per game this season, ninth in the NHL.
