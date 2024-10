Montembeault will patrol the home crease Tuesday against Seattle, per Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.

Montembeault ended his three-game losing skid with a 29-save performance in Saturday's 5-2 win over St. Louis. He has a 3-3-0 record with a 2.94 GAA and a .914 save percentage through six appearances this season. Seattle has registered 27 goals in nine games during the 2024-25 campaign.