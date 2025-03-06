Sam Montembeault News: Handed overtime loss late

Montembeault stopped 29 of 32 shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Montembeault never let the Canadiens get more than one goal behind in this contest. He nearly guided it to a shootout, but Evan Bouchard tallied at 4:53 of overtime to end Montembeault's heroics. The 28-year-old netminder's four-game winning streak came to an end, and he's now at 22-21-4 with a 2.89 GAA and a .900 save percentage over 47 appearances this season. The Canadiens' road trip out west continues Saturday against the low-scoring Flames.