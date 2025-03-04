Sam Montembeault News: Hangs on for OT win

Montembeault stopped 33 shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Sabres.

The Habs looked like they would run away with the game after grabbing a 3-0 lead in the first period, but Montembeault did well just to get the game to OT after Buffalo outshot the home side 27-11 over the final two frames. The 28-year-old netminder has won four straight starts, and since the beginning of February, he's posted a 5-3-0 record in eight outings with a 2.48 GAA and a .903 save percentage.