Sam Montembeault News: Hard-luck loss Saturday
Montembeault allowed one goal on 35 shots in Saturday's 2-1 shootout loss to Dallas.
Montembeault, who struggled over his last five starts with a 3.46 goals-against average and .869 save percentage, was on point Saturday. He's been inconsistent this season but also streaky, and this strong performance could trigger a hot stretch. The Canadiens next play Tuesday at Utah.
