Sam Montembeault headshot

Sam Montembeault News: In blue paint Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 14, 2024

Montembeault will be in the visiting crease in Winnipeg on Saturday, Patrick Friolet of RDS reports.

Montembeault will try to redeem himself after a poor showing Thursday against the Penguins, as he allowed six goals on 26 shots before he was pulled in what became a 9-2 loss. Montembeault is 9-12-2 with three shutouts, a 3.01 GA and a .901 save percentage in 23 starts this season. The Jets are atop the NHL standings with 43 points.

Sam Montembeault
Montreal Canadiens
