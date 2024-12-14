Sam Montembeault News: In blue paint Saturday

Montembeault will be in the visiting crease in Winnipeg on Saturday, Patrick Friolet of RDS reports.

Montembeault will try to redeem himself after a poor showing Thursday against the Penguins, as he allowed six goals on 26 shots before he was pulled in what became a 9-2 loss. Montembeault is 9-12-2 with three shutouts, a 3.01 GA and a .901 save percentage in 23 starts this season. The Jets are atop the NHL standings with 43 points.