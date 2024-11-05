Fantasy Hockey
Sam Montembeault News: In goal Tuesday

Published on November 5, 2024

Montembeault will be in the blue paint for Tuesday's home matchup against Calgary, according to Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports

After starting the season with back-to-back wins, Montembeault is 1-5-0 over his last six appearances. The 28-year-old will face a Calgary club that sits 20th in the league with 2.83 goals per game. Through eight appearances, Montembeault is sporting a 3-5-0 record, .894 save percentage and 3.43 GAA.

