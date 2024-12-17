Sam Montembeault News: In goal Tuesday
Montembeault will get the starting nod at home versus the Sabres on Tuesday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Montembeault continues to see a heavy workload as he makes his seventh straight appearance between the pipes and 18th outing in the Habs' last 20 games. Over his last six contests, the backstop is 3-3-0 with a 2.72 GAA, .909 save percentage and one shutout. With a back-to-back on the horizon, Montembeault figures to get the night off either Friday or Saturday against the Red Wings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now