Sam Montembeault News: In goal Wednesday
Montembeault will get the starting nod at home versus Carolina on Wednesday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Montembeault has dropped two straight games in which he is sporting a 0-1-1 record and 3.37 GAA. The 28-year-old backstop has already reached the 30-win mark this year but will need to secure his team at least a point if the Habs are going to lock themselves into the final wild-card spot.
