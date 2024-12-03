Sam Montembeault News: In net Tuesday
Montembeault will tend the home twine in Tuesday's matchup against the Islanders, according to Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.
Montembeault will make his 19th appearance of the season Tuesday -- the 28-year-old is 6-10-2 with an .897 save percentage and 3.12 GAA through 18 outings. The Quebec native has struggled lately, allowing 12 goals on 82 shots over a 0-2-1 stretch. The Islanders rank 27th in the NHL with 2.56 goals per game through 25 contests.
