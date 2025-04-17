Sam Montembeault News: Locks up playoff spot with win

Montembeault made 27 saves in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Facing a Carolina team that was resting a number of key skaters, Montembeault was more than up to the task of clinching a playoff spot for Montreal in its final regular-season game. The 28-year-old will head into a first-round playoff matchup against the Capitals with plenty of momentum -- over his last eight starts, Montembeault has gone 6-1-1 with a 2.11 GAA and .922 save percentage.