Sam Montembeault News: Loses fourth straight

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 7, 2024 at 9:02pm

Montembeault allowed four goals on 26 shots in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Devils.

Montembeault didn't get much help from the defense -- again -- and suffered his fourth straight loss. Breakdowns in front of him contributed to the first three New Jersey goals. Montreal carries a league-low 4.07 goals allowed per game heading into Saturday's contest in Toronto, the second of a four-game road trip.

Sam Montembeault
Montreal Canadiens
