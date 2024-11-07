Sam Montembeault News: Loses fourth straight
Montembeault allowed four goals on 26 shots in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Devils.
Montembeault didn't get much help from the defense -- again -- and suffered his fourth straight loss. Breakdowns in front of him contributed to the first three New Jersey goals. Montreal carries a league-low 4.07 goals allowed per game heading into Saturday's contest in Toronto, the second of a four-game road trip.
