Sam Montembeault News: Nabs third straight win

Montembeault stopped 23 shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Sharks.

The Habs came out a little flat and poor defending led to two San Jose goals in the first period, but Montembeault kept his focus and got rewarded by Cole Caufield in OT. The 28-year-old goalie has won three straight starts, giving up five goals on 73 shots during that hot streak, and on the season Montembeault has gone 21-21-3 with a 2.90 GAA and .899 save percentage.