Sam Montembeault News: No luck in loss

Montembeault stopped 33 of 36 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to Calgary.

Montembeault played well and could have used some luck. A fluky bounce, poor defense and a lost stick had a hand in the three goals allowed. After a dismal performance in an 8-2 loss to the Kraken, Montembeault has put up two strong starts, posting a combined .915 save percentage. Next up for the Habs is a Thursday's road game in New Jersey.