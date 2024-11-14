Sam Montembeault News: No support in loss
Montembeault stopped 25 of 27 shots in Thursday's 3-0 loss to the Wild.
Montembeault played well but a barely existent offense offered little support for the goalie. Montreal had just two first-period shots on net and finished with 19. Montembeault dropped to 4-8-1 with a 3.29 goals-against average and .893 save percentage, which normally might cost a No. 1 goalie his job but not in Montreal. Backup Cayden Primeau (4.68 GAA, .845 save percentage) is not a reliable option at this point. Montembeault will likely guard the net Saturday, when the Canadiens return home to face the Blue Jackets.
