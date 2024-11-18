Fantasy Hockey
Sam Montembeault headshot

Sam Montembeault News: Picks up second shutout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 18, 2024 at 8:45pm

Montembeault stopped all 30 shots faced in Monday's 3-0 win over Edmonton.

Montembeault stymied the Oilers for his second straight win and second shutout of the season. The numbers haven't always been pretty, but Montembeault has been good recently. He's stopped 80 of the last 83 shots (.963 save percentage) while lowering his GAA to 2.85 over 15 outings this season. He'll have to savor the good feeling until Saturday, when Montreal hosts Vegas.

Sam Montembeault
Montreal Canadiens
