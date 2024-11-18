Sam Montembeault News: Picks up second shutout

Montembeault stopped all 30 shots faced in Monday's 3-0 win over Edmonton.

Montembeault stymied the Oilers for his second straight win and second shutout of the season. The numbers haven't always been pretty, but Montembeault has been good recently. He's stopped 80 of the last 83 shots (.963 save percentage) while lowering his GAA to 2.85 over 15 outings this season. He'll have to savor the good feeling until Saturday, when Montreal hosts Vegas.