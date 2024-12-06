Sam Montembeault News: Posts 29-save shutout
Montembeault stopped all 29 shots he faced in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Predators.
Montembeault has been turning things around after he gave up four goals in a 4-3 defeat to the Rangers on Nov. 30, going 2-0-0 with a 0.49 GAA and stopping 59 of 60 shots in his subsequent two appearances. The 28-year-old is firmly entrenched as the Canadiens' starting netminder, and he'll aim to keep his positive streak going when Montreal takes on Washington on Saturday.
