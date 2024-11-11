Sam Montembeault News: Records win in relief
Montembeault stopped all four of the shots he faced in a 7-5 win over the Sabres on Monday.
Montembeault entered Monday's game in the third period after Cayden Primeau allowed five goals on 14 shots. The 28-year-old Montembeault halted his five-game (0-4-1) losing skid in only 16:09 of playing time. Montreal visits the Wild on Thursday, and it wouldn't be surprising if Montembeault got the start.
