Sam Montembeault headshot

Sam Montembeault News: Rewarded with win Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 2, 2025

Montembeault stopped 25 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Panthers.

The netminder played well -- both pucks that got past him deflected off the sticks of Montreal defenders -- but Montembeault was staring at a 2-1 deficit heading into the third period, only for Nick Suzuki to play hero with a goal late in regulation and then another early in OT. Montembeault stumbled a bit late in March but seems to be rallying with the playoffs approaching, allowing seven goals on 76 shots (.908 save percentage) over his last three starts.

Sam Montembeault
Montreal Canadiens
