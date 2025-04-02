Sam Montembeault News: Rewarded with win Tuesday
Montembeault stopped 25 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Panthers.
The netminder played well -- both pucks that got past him deflected off the sticks of Montreal defenders -- but Montembeault was staring at a 2-1 deficit heading into the third period, only for Nick Suzuki to play hero with a goal late in regulation and then another early in OT. Montembeault stumbled a bit late in March but seems to be rallying with the playoffs approaching, allowing seven goals on 76 shots (.908 save percentage) over his last three starts.
