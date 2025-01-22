Sam Montembeault News: Set to start against Detroit

Montembeault will defend the road crease against the Red Wings on Thursday, Stu Cowan of The Montreal Gazette reports.

After ending December with wins in five of his final six starts of the month, Montembeault has been inconsistent to begin the calendar year, going 3-2-1 with a 3.34 GAA and .886 save percentage over six appearances. He's been in more of a timeshare than usual lately since Jakub Dobes has begun his NHL career with five consecutive victories, but Montembeault will tend the twine for the third time in the Canadiens' last four games Thursday.