Sam Montembeault News: Set to start Friday

Montembeault is slated to start Friday's road game against the Red Wings, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Montembeault has been inconsistent recently, going 4-3-0 with a 2.47 GAA and a .914 save percentage over his last seven appearances. However, he's coming off a strong start against the Sabres on Tuesday, as he turned aside 20 of 21 shots (.952 save percentage) in a 6-1 victory. He'll have another favorable matchup Friday, as the Red Wings are averaging just 2.68 goals per game this year, the eighth-worst mark in the NHL.