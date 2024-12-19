Fantasy Hockey
Sam Montembeault

Sam Montembeault News: Set to start Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 19, 2024

Montembeault is slated to start Friday's road game against the Red Wings, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Montembeault has been inconsistent recently, going 4-3-0 with a 2.47 GAA and a .914 save percentage over his last seven appearances. However, he's coming off a strong start against the Sabres on Tuesday, as he turned aside 20 of 21 shots (.952 save percentage) in a 6-1 victory. He'll have another favorable matchup Friday, as the Red Wings are averaging just 2.68 goals per game this year, the eighth-worst mark in the NHL.

