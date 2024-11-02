Fantasy Hockey
Sam Montembeault headshot

Sam Montembeault News: Set to start Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 2, 2024

Montembeault will guard the road net Saturday against Pittsburgh, per Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.

Entering Saturday's matchup, Montembeault has lost four of five outings while allowing 19 goals on 111 shots. He has a 3-4-0 record with one shutout, a 3.67 GAA and an .891 save percentage through seven appearances this season. Pittsburgh ranks 20th in the league with 2.92 goals per game in 2024-25.

