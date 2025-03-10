Sam Montembeault News: Set to start Tuesday

Montembeault is slated to start Tuesday's road game against Vancouver.

Montembeault's four-game winning streak came to an end during Thursday's overtime loss in Edmonton, but he'll return to the crease after getting the night off Saturday against the Flames. The 28-year-old made a home start against the Canucks on Jan. 6 and turned aside 16 of 20 shots (.800 save percentage) en route to a victory.