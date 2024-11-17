Sam Montembeault News: Sharp in fifth win

Montembeault made 25 saves in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Montreal took control in the third period, but Montembeault came up with some big stops early while the game still hung in the balance. The 28-year-old netminder has given up just three goals on 57 shots over his last three appearances, but on the season he's 5-8-1 with a 3.09 GAA and .898 save percentage while working behind a shaky Habs blue line.