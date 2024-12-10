Sam Montembeault News: Shines in shootout Monday

Montembault stopped 27 of 29 shots in Monday's 3-2 shootout win over the Ducks.

Montembault gave up goals in the first and second periods, both to Troy Terry, but he came up clutch in the shootout and stopped both attempts -- to Terry and Mason McTavish -- to lift the Canadiens to victory. Montembault is going through his most productive stretch of the season in recent weeks. He's gone 3-1-0 with a 1.71 GAA and a .944 save percentage over four starts in December.