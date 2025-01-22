Sam Montembeault News: Shuts down Bolts

Montembeault stopped 33 of 35 shots on net in Tuesday's 3-2 victory over the Lightning.

Montembeault has been very inconsistent over his last five outings, going 3-1-1 with a 3.17 GAA while giving up four or more goals twice during that stretch. With youngster Jakub Dobes currently riding a five-game winning streak, Montembeault will have to continue to stay on top of his game in order to avoid being dropped from the starting role.