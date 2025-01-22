Fantasy Hockey
Sam Montembeault

Sam Montembeault News: Shuts down Bolts

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 22, 2025 at 7:25am

Montembeault stopped 33 of 35 shots on net in Tuesday's 3-2 victory over the Lightning.

Montembeault has been very inconsistent over his last five outings, going 3-1-1 with a 3.17 GAA while giving up four or more goals twice during that stretch. With youngster Jakub Dobes currently riding a five-game winning streak, Montembeault will have to continue to stay on top of his game in order to avoid being dropped from the starting role.

Sam Montembeault
Montreal Canadiens
More Stats & News
