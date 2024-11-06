Sam Montembeault News: Slated starter for Thursday

Montembeault is set to start in Thursday's road game against New Jersey, per Marc Antoine Godin of Radio-Canada.

Montembeault has lost his past three outings while allowing a combined 10 goals on 69 shots (.855 save percentage). He's down to a 3-5-1 record with a 3.37 GAA and an .897 save percentage across nine appearances this season. New Jersey will be a challenging adversary to end that slump against -- the Devils rank 10th offensively with 3.53 goals per game.