Sam Montembeault headshot

Sam Montembeault News: Slated starter for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 6, 2024

Montembeault is set to start in Thursday's road game against New Jersey, per Marc Antoine Godin of Radio-Canada.

Montembeault has lost his past three outings while allowing a combined 10 goals on 69 shots (.855 save percentage). He's down to a 3-5-1 record with a 3.37 GAA and an .897 save percentage across nine appearances this season. New Jersey will be a challenging adversary to end that slump against -- the Devils rank 10th offensively with 3.53 goals per game.

