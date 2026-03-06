Sam Montembeault News: Squanders comeback effort
Montembeault stopped 28 of 33 shots in Friday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Ducks.
Montembeault helped the Canadiens get back in the game in the third period, and the offense was able to pull ahead 5-4. Chris Kreider scored in the final minute of regulation to tie it up again, and Montembeault couldn't steal the win in the shootout, taking his second consecutive loss past regulation time. He's down to 10-8-4 with a 3.43 GAA and an .872 save percentage over 25 appearances this season. Montembeault will likely be on the bench for Saturday's game versus the Kings, which should be a start for Jakub Dobes to close out this road trip.
