Sam Montembeault headshot

Sam Montembeault News: Squanders comeback effort

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Montembeault stopped 28 of 33 shots in Friday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Ducks.

Montembeault helped the Canadiens get back in the game in the third period, and the offense was able to pull ahead 5-4. Chris Kreider scored in the final minute of regulation to tie it up again, and Montembeault couldn't steal the win in the shootout, taking his second consecutive loss past regulation time. He's down to 10-8-4 with a 3.43 GAA and an .872 save percentage over 25 appearances this season. Montembeault will likely be on the bench for Saturday's game versus the Kings, which should be a start for Jakub Dobes to close out this road trip.

Sam Montembeault
Montreal Canadiens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sam Montembeault See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sam Montembeault See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
7 days ago
2025-26 NHL Stanley Cup Odds, Playoff Futures & Expert Midseason Predictions
NHL
2025-26 NHL Stanley Cup Odds, Playoff Futures & Expert Midseason Predictions
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
11 days ago
NHL Barometer: Josi Rolling Into Olympic Break
NHL
NHL Barometer: Josi Rolling Into Olympic Break
Author Image
Jan Levine
31 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2
Author Image
Chris Morgan
32 days ago
Hutch's Hockey: Olympic Break Tips
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Olympic Break Tips
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
32 days ago