Sam Montembeault headshot

Sam Montembeault News: Starting again Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 21, 2024

Montembeault will patrol the home crease against Detroit on Saturday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Montembeault is coming off a 25-save performance in Friday's 4-3 win over the Red Wings. He has posted a record of 11-13-2 with three shutouts, a 2.93 GAA and a .901 save percentage in 26 appearances this season. Detroit sits 25th in the league with 2.69 goals per game in 2024-25.

Sam Montembeault
Montreal Canadiens
More Stats & News
