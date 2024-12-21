Sam Montembeault News: Starting again Saturday

Montembeault will patrol the home crease against Detroit on Saturday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Montembeault is coming off a 25-save performance in Friday's 4-3 win over the Red Wings. He has posted a record of 11-13-2 with three shutouts, a 2.93 GAA and a .901 save percentage in 26 appearances this season. Detroit sits 25th in the league with 2.69 goals per game in 2024-25.