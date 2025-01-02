Fantasy Hockey
Sam Montembeault headshot

Sam Montembeault News: Starting against Chicago

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 2, 2025

Montembeault will serve as the starting goaltender for Friday's road game against Chicago, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Montembeault has picked up wins in his last two starts, posting a 2.00 GAA and .923 save percentage during that time. He'll draw the start in a third consecutive game and will have a favorable matchup despite being on the road, as Chicago is averaging 2.50 goals per game this season, which is the third-worst mark in the league.

Sam Montembeault
Montreal Canadiens
