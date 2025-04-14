Fantasy Hockey
Sam Montembeault headshot

Sam Montembeault News: Starting against Chicago

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Montembeault will serve as the starting netminder for Monday's home game against Chicago, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Montembeault's five-game winning streak came to an end Friday against Ottawa, as he allowed four goals on 33 shots (.879 save percentage). However, he should have a more favorable matchup Monday, as the Blackhawks are averaging just 2.71 goals per game this season, which is the sixth-worst mark in the NHL.

Sam Montembeault
Montreal Canadiens
More Stats & News
