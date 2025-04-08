Fantasy Hockey
Sam Montembeault News: Starting against Detroit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Montembeault will be between the home pipes Tuesday versus the Red Wings, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Montembeault has elevated his game at a crucial point in the season -- he's conceded two goals or less during his four-game winning streak. On the season, the 28-year-old netminder is sporting a 29-23-6 record, 2.85 GAA and .900 save percentage across 58 appearances. The Red Wings have won back-to-back games and are coming off a 2-1 win over Florida on Sunday.

