Sam Montembeault News: Starting against Detroit

Montembeault will be between the home pipes Tuesday versus the Red Wings, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Montembeault has elevated his game at a crucial point in the season -- he's conceded two goals or less during his four-game winning streak. On the season, the 28-year-old netminder is sporting a 29-23-6 record, 2.85 GAA and .900 save percentage across 58 appearances. The Red Wings have won back-to-back games and are coming off a 2-1 win over Florida on Sunday.