Sam Montembeault headshot

Sam Montembeault News: Starting Game 3

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

Montembeault will start at home in Friday's Game 3 versus the Capitals, Arpon Basu of The Athletic reports.

Montembeault has lost the first two games of the series, but he hasn't played poorly. He's allowed five goals on 63 shots, good for a .921 save percentage, but the Capitals have been just a bit better. The Canadiens are committed to Montembeault as their starter this postseason, so don't expect Jakub Dobes to see much action.

Sam Montembeault
Montreal Canadiens
