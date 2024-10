Montembeault will defend the home net versus St. Louis on Saturday, J.F. Chaumont of the NHL.com reports.

Montembeault gave up four goals on 10 shots Tuesday versus the Rangers, before he was pulled in the opening period. Montembeault lost his third straight game after starting the season with a pair of victories. He has a 3.17 GAA and a .909 save percentage in five appearances in 2024-25. The Blues are averaging 3.00 goals per game.