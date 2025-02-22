Sam Montembeault News: Starting Saturday

Montembeault will start on the road versus the Senators on Saturday.

Montembeault was with Team Canada during the 4 Nations Face-Off, but the 28-year-old served as the third goaltender and didn't get any game action. That makes him fairly well rested coming out of the break. He'll draw the start against the Senators, who have averaged 2.80 goals per game this season, though they also have the 10th-best power play in the league with a 23.4 percent success rate.