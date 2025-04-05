Fantasy Hockey
Sam Montembeault headshot

Sam Montembeault News: Starting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2025

Montembeault will defend the home crease versus Philadelphia on Saturday, according to Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.

Montembeault has won three straight games, allowing five goals on 72 shots (.931 save percentage) in a pair of victories over Florida as well as Boston. He is 28-23-6 with a 2.86 GAA and an .899 save percentage across 57 appearances this season. The Flyers are generating 2.79 goals per game, 24th in the league in 2024-25.

Sam Montembeault
Montreal Canadiens
