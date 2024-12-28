Fantasy Hockey
Sam Montembeault headshot

Sam Montembeault News: Starting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 28, 2024 at 3:48pm

Montembeault will start Sunday's road game against Tampa Bay, Patrick Friloet of RDS reports.

Montembeault will get the second half of Montreal's back-to-back after Jakub Dobes posted a 34-save shutout against the Panthers on Saturday. Montembeault had started 10 consecutive games before Dobes' sparkling NHL debut and could get more rest moving forward if the Canadiens develop some trust in the new backup.

Sam Montembeault
Montreal Canadiens
