Sam Montembeault headshot

Sam Montembeault News: Starting Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Montembeault will protect the home net against Ottawa on Tuesday.

Montembeault has been victorious in six of his last seven outings (6-0-1), allowing only 14 goals on 194 shots. He has a 24-21-4 record with four shutouts, a 2.83 GAA and a .901 save percentage across 49 appearances this season. Ottawa sits 17th in the league with 2.94 goals per game, and the team is riding a six-game winning streak.

Sam Montembeault
Montreal Canadiens
More Stats & News
