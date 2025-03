Montembeault will guard the home net Saturday against Colorado, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Montembeault has not lost in regulation since Feb. 9 -- he's gone 7-0-2 with a .914 save percentage in his last nine outings. The 28-year-old netminder will look to keep rolling in a tough matchup with an Avs team that's averaging 3.33 goals per game.