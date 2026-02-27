Sam Montembeault headshot

Sam Montembeault News: Sunk by Isles in OT

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Montembeault made 22 saves in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders.

Rookie defenseman Matthew Schaefer had the netminder's number in the second period, wiring home two goals in a 55-second span, but it was Jean-Gabriel Pageau who ended the night by slipping the puck through Montembeault's five-hole on a clear break in OT. Montembeault has given up three or more goals in five of his last six starts dating back to Jan. 13, going 2-2-2 over that stretch with a 3.32 GAA and .886 save percentage.

Sam Montembeault
Montreal Canadiens
More Stats & News
