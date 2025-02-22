Sam Montembeault News: Takes care of business vs. Ottawa

Montembeault stopped 25 of 27 shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Senators.

Montembeault lost five of his six games prior to the 4 Nations Face-Off, but he was back in the win column after serving as Team Canada's No. 3 goalie. The 28-year-old saw a heavy workload early in the season, but Saturday marked his first time since Dec. 29-Jan. 3 that he appeared in three straight contests. Montembeault is now 19-21-3 with a 2.97 GAA and an .897 save percentage across a career-high 43 appearances this season. The Canadiens have no back-to-back sets over the next week, so he could get a lengthy stretch of time unless head coach Martin St. Louis wants to get Jakub Dobes some playing time quickly after a two-week break. Montreal hosts Carolina on Tuesday.