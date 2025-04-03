Fantasy Hockey
Sam Montembeault headshot

Sam Montembeault News: Tending twine against Boston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 3, 2025 at 8:35am

Montembeault will operate as the starting netminder during Thursday's home game against the Bruins, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Montembeault has picked up wins in his last two starts, posting a 2.01 GAA and .925 save percentage in those appearances, both of which came against Florida. His two-game winning streak ended a run in which he went 0-2-2 over a stretch of four starts in the second half of March. He should have a favorable matchup against the Bruins, as they're generating just 2.61 goals per game this year, which is the fourth-worst mark in the league.

