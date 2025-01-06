Fantasy Hockey
Sam Montembeault News: Tending twine against Vancouver

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 6, 2025

Montembeault will defend the home crease against the Canucks on Monday.

Montembeault has been productive in recent outings, going 5-2-0 with a 2.61 GAA and .900 save percentage over his last seven starts. He rested in the second half of a back-to-back set Saturday against the Avalanche but will return to the net against a middling opponent, as the Canucks are tied for 14th in the NHL with 3.03 goals per game this year.

