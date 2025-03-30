Fantasy Hockey
Sam Montembeault News: Tending twine Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Montembeault will defend the road net against Florida on Sunday, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.

Montembeault has surrendered 16 goals on 118 shots during his four-game losing skid (0-2-2). He has a 25-23-6 record with four shutouts, a 2.93 GAA and an .898 save percentage through 54 appearances this season. Florida ranks 12th in the league with 3.14 goals per game in 2024-25.

