Sam Montembeault News: Tending twine Sunday

Montembeault will defend the road net against Florida on Sunday, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.

Montembeault has surrendered 16 goals on 118 shots during his four-game losing skid (0-2-2). He has a 25-23-6 record with four shutouts, a 2.93 GAA and an .898 save percentage through 54 appearances this season. Florida ranks 12th in the league with 3.14 goals per game in 2024-25.