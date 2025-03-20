Fantasy Hockey
Sam Montembeault headshot

Sam Montembeault News: Tending twine Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 20, 2025 at 9:33am

Montembeault will defend the road crease against the Islanders on Thursday.

Montembeault is in the midst of a three-game winning streak in which he's posted a 2.00 GAA and .923 save percentage. He'll draw a third consecutive start and will have a relatively favorable matchup, as the Islanders are scoring 2.70 goals per game this season, which is tied for the sixth-worst mark in the NHL.

