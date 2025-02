Montembeault will patrol the home crease against Carolina on Tuesday.

Montembeault is coming off a 25-save performance in Saturday's 5-2 win over Ottawa. He has a 19-21-3 record with three shutouts, a 2.97 GAA and an .897 save percentage through 43 appearances this season. Carolina sits sixth in the league with 3.28 goals per game in 2024-25.