Sam Montembeault News: Wins three straight

Montembeault stopped 20 of 21 shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Red Wings.

Chalk up three consecutive wins for Montembeault, who dispatched the two teams beneath Montreal in the Atlantic Division during the streak. On Tuesday, he shut down Buffalo and then won a back-to-back set over Detroit this weekend, while posting a 1.67 goals-against average and .928 save percentage. Montembeault has struggled against the better teams in the league, but he's generally bested teams in the lower half of the standings, like the Sabres and Red Wings. It's likely he gets a chance to extend the win streak Monday, on the road against Columbus.