Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Sam Montembeault headshot

Sam Montembeault News: Wins three straight

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 21, 2024 at 7:41pm

Montembeault stopped 20 of 21 shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Red Wings.

Chalk up three consecutive wins for Montembeault, who dispatched the two teams beneath Montreal in the Atlantic Division during the streak. On Tuesday, he shut down Buffalo and then won a back-to-back set over Detroit this weekend, while posting a 1.67 goals-against average and .928 save percentage. Montembeault has struggled against the better teams in the league, but he's generally bested teams in the lower half of the standings, like the Sabres and Red Wings. It's likely he gets a chance to extend the win streak Monday, on the road against Columbus.

Sam Montembeault
Montreal Canadiens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now