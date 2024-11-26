Sam Montembeault News: Yields three goals in overtime loss

Montembeault stopped 26 of 29 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to Utah.

Montembeault put in a fair performance, but Utah's top six took care of business in regulation and Mikhail Sergachev tallied at 4:33 of overtime. The Canadiens have leaned heavily on Montembeault in November, but he's gone 3-5-2 over 10 appearances for the month. Overall, he's at a 6-9-2 record with a 3.06 GAA and an .899 save percentage over 17 appearances (16 starts) this season. His workload is attractive, but fantasy managers will want to have more reliable performers on their roster to stabilize ratios and rack up wins. Cayden Primeau will start in Columbus on Wednesday, so Montembeault's next start is like to be either against the Rangers on Saturday or the Bruins on Sunday, with both of those contests also being on the road.